$824.83 Million in Sales Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to announce $824.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.25 million to $846.40 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $786.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Gas.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 35,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

