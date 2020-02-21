$88.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to report $88.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.35 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $78.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $364.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.27 million to $380.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $391.23 million, with estimates ranging from $367.55 million to $417.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 203,213 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,430,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 226,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,211. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

