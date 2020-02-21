9,494 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 69.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $18.98 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

