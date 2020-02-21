Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

AAN stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

