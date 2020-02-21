AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

