Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

ASX:AX1 opened at A$1.99 ($1.41) on Friday. Accent Group has a 1-year low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of A$1.98 ($1.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

In other news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total value of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72). Also, insider Daniel Agostinelli 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

