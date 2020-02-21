Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accuray by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Accuray stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 54,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

