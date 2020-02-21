AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 8.1%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61, approximately 1,040,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 699,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

ACRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

