Adam Dewitt Sells 3,200 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $172,992.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00.

GrubHub stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,229. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -277.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

