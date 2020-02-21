Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $142.48 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

