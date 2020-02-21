Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

