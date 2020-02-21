Advantego (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Trading Up 100%

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) shot up 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 28,454,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 27,574,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Advantego Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADGO)

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

