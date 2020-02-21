Aergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Aergo has a market cap of $10.96 million and $1.77 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. During the last week, Aergo has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

