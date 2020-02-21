Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.53.

A traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,885. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

