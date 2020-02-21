Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.66. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 28,193 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.74. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94.

About Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

