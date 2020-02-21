Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €171.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.54 ($170.39).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €131.78 ($153.23) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.19. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

