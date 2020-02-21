Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.38 Million

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $749.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $758.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $706.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,842. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,934 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,537,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.