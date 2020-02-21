Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s current price.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE AGI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

