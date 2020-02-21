Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.37

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.37 and traded as high as $26.00. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 72,364 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.