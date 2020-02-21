Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ALIM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

