Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.57. 5,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 14.08%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.