Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$2.94-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $128.26. 3,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

