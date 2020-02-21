ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ALLETE worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE ALE opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.