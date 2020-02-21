Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 79,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

