Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,518.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,531.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,456.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,049.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

