Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 142,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,048.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,455.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,305.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

