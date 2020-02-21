Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.41. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.

MO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 5,241,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

