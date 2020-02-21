Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.41. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.
MO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 5,241,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
