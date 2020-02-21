Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 386,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 222,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 50,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

