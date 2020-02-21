Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,222 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Amdocs by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 403,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 397,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 432,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

