American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 5,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,453. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

