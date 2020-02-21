American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

AEP traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $102.38. 3,344,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,878. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

