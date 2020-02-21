American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.51.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA opened at $15.90 on Friday. American Software has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at $961,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 227,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.