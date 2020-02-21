Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 300,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 217,779 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $13,373,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

