Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Amerisafe has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Amerisafe has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerisafe to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 1,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,009. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amerisafe to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

