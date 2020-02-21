Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

