Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Decreased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 859,115 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Amphenol worth $101,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Amphenol by 47.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 898.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 9.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.71. 1,195,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.