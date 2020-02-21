Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Amphenol worth $86,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

