Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post $19.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.45 billion and the highest is $19.73 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $79.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.99 billion to $81.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $83.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

