Analysts Set TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TTEC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,358. TTEC has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.