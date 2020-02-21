Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

2/4/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

2/4/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from to .

1/21/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

1/18/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

