Anchor Market Cap Hits $10.14 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $35,373.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.04 or 0.03031497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00233868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00147038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.