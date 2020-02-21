Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIK. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

ANIK opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99. The company has a market cap of $607.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $75.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

