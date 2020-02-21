Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

