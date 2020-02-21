Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Holdings Decreased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AON by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in AON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $234.33. The company had a trading volume of 790,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,955. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

