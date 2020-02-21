Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of AON by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AON by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AON by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $234.33 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.51.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

