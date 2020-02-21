apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Hits $9.54 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.54 million and $230,358.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00491567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $637.77 or 0.06645262 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00070074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027347 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

