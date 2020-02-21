Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 122,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362,752. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.