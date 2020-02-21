Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,352,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,882,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

AIT stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $70.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

