Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,616,798 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.12% of Applied Materials worth $1,186,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 165,764.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 136,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

