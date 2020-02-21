Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Aptiv worth $51,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,163. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

